Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6 Linux Laptop with Up to NVIDIA RTX 4090

Linux hardware vendor Juno Computers announced today the Neptune 17 v6 Linux-powered laptop with a 14th generation Intel Core processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics.

Featuring a 17.3-inch matte display with QHD (2560×1440) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, wide view angle, 100% DCI-P3, and G-SYNC, the sixth generation Neptune 17 notebook is powered by a 14th Generation Intel Core (Raptor Lake) i9-14900HX 45W (max. 157W) TDP processor with 24 cores, 32 threads, Intel UHD graphics, and up to 5.80 GHz clock speed with Turbo.

The Neptune 17 v6 also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM and 7424 CUDA cores or the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM and 9728 CUDA cores, with the mention that all the video ports are controlled by the dedicated NVIDIA GPU.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features Intel 6E AX211 wireless, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports (one powered USB port, AC/DC), one Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort and Power delivery, one Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort, a mini DisplayPort 1.4 (NVIDIA only), a HDMI output port with HDCP (NVIDIA only), as well as 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks.

Other features include up to 64GB 4800MHz RAM, up to 6TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage, an RGB per color keyboard, a built-in 2.0M FullHD webcam with TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), Sound Blaster Studio PRO stereo speakers, a built-in microphone, a 99WH Lithium-Ion battery with 8 cells, a 330W charger, and a black plastic chassis (CLEVO X370SNV-G17).

The Neptune 17 v6 laptop comes pre-installed with either the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series or the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system.

The notebook is available for purchase right now from Juno Computers’ online store with a starting price of $3,099 USD for the basic configuration featuring the 14th Generation Intel Core (Raptor Lake) i9-14900HX processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB 4800MHz RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Image credits: Juno Computers

