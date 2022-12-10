KDE Frameworks 5.101 Released with Plasma Wayland and Multi-Monitor Improvements

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.101 as a new monthly update to this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and related apps.

Coming hot on the heels of KDE Gear 22.12, the KDE Frameworks 5.101 release brings easier creation and setup of environment variables for apps in the properties dialog and KMenuEdit, a feature that will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment series, new icon for the SimpleScreenRecorder app in the Breeze Icon theme, as well as a larger corner radius in Breeze-themed Plasma pop-ups to match the corner radius of windows.

KDE Frameworks 5.101 also updates the separator in various scrollable System Settings pages above the footer buttons to match the separator located above the “Highlight Changed Settings” button on the sidebar’s footer, improves the performance and speed of drawing UI elements in the Plasma desktop and QtQuick-based apps for lower power usage, and removes the “Search For” section in Dolphin’s Places panel.

“The questionably useful “Search For” section in the Places panel has been removed by default to avoid presenting so much visual clutter by default. The functionality is still available and you can re-add these items if you like and use them, of course,” explains renowned KDE developer Nate Graham.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.101 improves the Plasma Wayland session so that app windows instantly adjust themselves to be probably displayed without any blurriness or pixelation when dragging a window that contains QtQuick-based user interface elements to another screen with a different scale factor. It even works when the window transitions between screens.

There are more than 180 changes included in the KDE Frameworks 5.101 release, so check out the announcement page if you’re looking for a specific change or if you’re interested in technical details.

Meanwhile, make sure that you keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution and update to the 5.101 packages, especially of you’re using the Plasma desktop or KDE apps.

