KDE Plasma 5.26.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, Notifications, and More

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.26.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series addressing more bugs and polishing existing features.

KDE Plasma 5.26.4 comes three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.26.3 update and further improves the Plasma Wayland session by fixing two crashes, one that occurred when tapping a touchscreen after disconnecting an external screen and another one when moving the cursor over a Plasma panel.

The Plasma X11 session has been improved as well for those who don’t or can’t use Wayland. This release addresses an issue that caused empty areas to appear around Plasma panels when disabling compositing.

KDE Plasma 5.26.4 also improves Plasma notifications so that they no longer have inappropriately sharp top corners, improves support for multi-monitor configurations by ensuring vertically-arranged monitors are no longer slightly overlapping by one pixel, and improves screen unlocking with fingerprint, which now works out-of-the-box without having to also click on an “Unlock” button.

On top of that, this new KDE Plasma 5.26 point release makes the progress bars in Plasma Discover’s Task Progress sheet much more visible, fixes a flashing issue of the media player icon when changing tracks and the Plasma Media Player widget is visible, and updates the Kickoff application menu so that it no longer shows very large icons for apps in the categories sidebar when using the default list item size.

Also fixed in this release is the startup sound, the ability to save the last wallpaper in slideshow mode, MAC address for wired connections in Plasma NetworkManager (plasma-nm), the scrolling performance of the Grid View on Plasma Mobile, screencasting, right to right snapping in KScreen, system tray detection of weather applet, as well as app .desktop file category in Aura Browser.

There are more than 60 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.26.4 release, so check out the full changelog for extra reading and technical details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment and update to this new point release as soon as possible.

