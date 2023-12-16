KDE Frameworks 5.113 Released for Plasma 5 Users with Various Improvements

After being delayed for about one week, the KDE Project announced the release and general availability of KDE Frameworks 5.113 as the latest update for this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE applications.

KDE Frameworks 5.113 looks like a small update as the KDE devs are now focusing most of their efforts on the upcoming KDE Frameworks 6, KDE Plasma 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 releases, due in late February 2024.

The changes are kept pretty small in this KDE Frameworks release for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment series and include an updated TagLib extractor in KFileMetaData that now supports Ogg streams with FLAC (audio/x-flac+ogg), as well as an updated FFmpeg extractor that now supports and checks video/vnd.avi files.

In addition, the KFileMetaData component also received support for the Exiv2 0.26 open-source Exif, IPTC, and XMP metadata library. Furthermore, KDE Frameworks 5.113 improves bzip2 archive support with the new shared-mime-info 2.3 mime-type library in the KArchive archive manager and KIO.

The Baloo file indexing and file search framework for KDE Plasma received various improvements as well, and KDE Frameworks 5.113 also fixes various bugs among components like KConfig, KConfigWidgets, KCoreAddons, KRunner, and KService.

Like with the previous releases, most of the components have been adapted or adjusted to plasma-framework being renamed to libplasma and to plasma-framework and KWayland moving to Plasma. For more details, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

KDE Frameworks 5.113 will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure that you update your installations as soon as possible for the best KDE Plasma/Apps experience. The next release, KDE Frameworks 5.114, is expected on January 13th, 2024, as probably the last in the series.

Last updated 30 mins ago