KDE Frameworks 5.115 Improves Copy/Move of Large Number of Files

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Frameworks 5.115 as the latest stable version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.

The monthly KDE Frameworks 5 releases continue and KDE Frameworks 5.115 is here to fix more bugs in the Dolphin file manager, including a crash that occurred when using kio-admin to do privilege escalation and an issue causing folders inside network shares/mounts to not expand in the Details view.

This release also addresses an issue when moving or copying a large number of files in the Dolphin file manager, which could result in some of the files being skipped or lost after skipping duplicated folders.

Other than that, KDE Frameworks 5.115 fixes an infinite looping issue in the KCalendarCore component, adds a parent widget for diff dialogs in the KTextEditor text editor, updates the Google icon in the Breeze icon theme, and adds the St. Brigid’s Day holiday in KHolidays.

Other components like KWallet Framework, Prison, KIconThemes, KDeclarative, KCoreAddons, and Extra CMake Modules also received smaller changes. Check out the release announcement page for more details.

Meanwhile, if you use the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment series, you should keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Frameworks 5.115 packages and update your installations as soon as possible to enjoy a more stable and reliable Plasma desktop experience.

Since KDE Frameworks 6 is planned for February 28th, 2024, alongside the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and KDE Gear 24.02 software suite, it’s uncertain at this point if the KDE Project will release another update to the KDE Frameworks 5 series next month considering that KDE Plasma 5 is now EOL (End of Life).

