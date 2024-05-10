KDE Frameworks 6.2 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma 6 Users

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.2 as the latest stable update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt that provide a wide range of commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE applications.

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted , folder-decrypted , and folder-music , at 16px and 22px sizes.

KDE Frameworks 6.2 also adds multiple autotests to ensure that mounting of different types of mountable filesystems works as intended, adds the KContextualHelpButton QtWidgets counterpart to the popular Kirigami.ContextualHelpButton component, and implements support for the org.freedesktop.impl.portal.Secret portal for the KWallet password management software to allow Flatpak apps to use it.

This release also improves support for accessing WebDAV files through the Dolphin file manager and other KDE applications to display the correct modification times and addresses a major regression that prevented LUKS-encrypted disks from being decrypted by KDE applications that use the Solid framework, a change that’s recommended to be backported to the KDE Frameworks 6.1 release too by Linux distros.

There are various UI fixes included in the KDE Frameworks 6.2 release to allow Breeze icons to properly change their colors when using non-default color schemes, add appropriate icons for more audio and video file types while no longer using a symbolic speaker or filmstrip icon when no suitable format-specific icon is found, and make changing of color schemes nearly instant, which should improve the responsiveness of some KWin effects.

Also fixed is a bug in the Kirigami framework where some UI elements had incorrect colors when using mixed light and dark color schemes, one of the most common crashes in the Baloo file indexing service, and a rare issue where KIO could exhaust all memory while trying and failing to process HTTP requests under certain circumstances.

Last but not least, KDE Frameworks 6.2 fixes some weird issues with contextual help buttons that open explanatory tooltips when clicked displaying a space on the right side of their tooltips. Check out the full changelog for more details about the bug/crash fixes and improvements implemented in this new KDE Frameworks release, which will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

KDE Frameworks 6.2 is the second update to KDE Frameworks to prepare users for the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment release, due out in mid-June 2024 with the highly anticipated explicit sync feature. Until then, the KDE Project plans to release one more update, namely KDE Frameworks 6.3, on June 7th, 2024.

