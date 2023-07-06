KDE Gear 23.04.3 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series to Fix More Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.04.3 as the third and last maintenance update in the latest KDE Gear 23.04 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 23.04.2, the KDE Gear 23.04.3 release is here to improve the Gwenview image viewer so that it no longer crashes when opening RAW image files in the NEF (Nikon) format, fix a few issues with reminders in the Kalendar app, as well as to fix board position in portrait mode in the KReversi app.

KDE Gear 23.04.3 also improves the Falkon web browser with a new option in Preferences to allow you to set the default search engine by default, add an icon for boat/ferry reservations in Itinerary’s calendar, and add support for one-page booking PDFs and improve the handling of Flixbus train tickets in the KItinerary library.

The KPublicTransport library has been improved as well with support for PKCS#12 client certificate bundles, the Kajongg game now supports Python 3.11 and later, the VLC backend in the Kasts podcasts app has been improved, and the KMail email client received several improvements.

Last but not least, the Kdenlive video editor got quite some attention to fix several crashes when loading projects with an unknown transition, when trying to open a backup for a moved project file, or when pressing Home on a subtitle track. The mixer’s audio levels display was polished and it now features a scale for the gain slider.

There are several other changes included in this update, so check out the full changelog for more details.

As mentioned before, KDE Gear 23.04.3 is the last update in the KDE Gear 23.04 series and all users are urged to update their installations as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions.

The next major release will be KDE Gear 23.08, slated for release on August 24th, 2023.

