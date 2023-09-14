KDE Gear 23.08.1 Improves Dolphin, Gwenview, Kdenlive, and Other KDE Apps

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Gear 23.08.1 as the first of three maintenance updates scheduled for the KDE Gear 23.08 open-source software suite.

KDE Gear 23.08.1 comes only three weeks after KDE Gear 23.08 and fixes various issues in several KDE apps, including the Dolphin file manager which now exports the copy location path with native separators on copy operations, and the Gwenview image viewer whose navigation works better with side mouse buttons.

The Kdenlive video editor received quite some attention in this release with fixes for a possible crash in the audiolevel widget, broken audio channel setting when opening an existing project file, incorrect saving of default audio channels for a project, a crash on subclip transcoding, and extracting of audio multi-stream clips.

In addition, Kdenlive now makes sure that the media browser saves the zoom level set by the user when using the mouse wheel to zoom, only exports active streams when extracting audio and also merges all streams if requested by the user, and uses the target track by default when restoring a audio or video clip in the timeline and then the mirror track.

Kdenlive now also correctly updates the guides list when switching the timeline tab, improves detection of clips that use the same file name in the project, and comes with multi-guide export enabled by default.

The KItinerary data extraction engine used by the Itinerary travel assistant app has been updated as well with direct extraction of SNCF Secutix barcodes, the ability to handle more cases of ZSSK network tickets, a Slovak Lines PDF ticket extractor script, a premiumkino Apple Wallet pass extractor script, the ability to handle more end of validity variants in RCT2 tickets, the ability to handle Amtrak tickets with unreserved seats, an extractor script for Aer Lingus PDF boarding passes, and a British Airways boarding pass extractor script.

KDE Gear 23.08.1 includes fixes for the Kate text editor so that it no longer crashes when clicking on the “Close dynamic reference tabs” action and when closing a viewspace. A crash with corrupted EXR images has been addressed as well in this update, which also fixes some minor bugs in the Konsole, KMail, Okular, Neochat, Merkuro (formerly Kalendar), and Yakuake apps.

For more details, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop or any of the default KDE apps, you should update to KDE Gear 23.08.1 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 1 hour ago