KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.08.2 as the second of four maintenance updates to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 collection of open-source applications for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other projects.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

The K3b CD/DVD writing app was fixed to eject the media when there’s a disk on the drive, the KAlarm personal alarm message app now ensures an alarm is deleted from the archive calendar when it’s deferred, and the Filelight app now respects folder exclusion and filesystem boundaries settings.

Once again, the Kdenlive video editor received a bunch of fixes to improve things like broken multiple audio streams due to MLT’s new astream property, incorrectly deleted dialogs, moving a clip to 0, moving of grabbed clips on the upper track, as well as updating of the playlist count.

Kdenlive also received fixes for a freeze when adding a mix, freeze and crash when opening a project, erratic behavior when requesting to add the same track transitions (mixes) to several clips, an issue that prevented the move of a separate track, and multiple issues with undo of Lift, Gamma, and Gain functions.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 also updates the KItinerary library for the Itinerary personal travel assistant app to add support for extracting bookingkit PDFs, handling departure, arrival, and duration triples in generic extractions, extracting un-styled Pretix PDF tickets, and extracting multi-leg ÖBB PDF tickets.

Various other small issues, crashes, and memory leaks were plugged from apps like Tokodon, Okular, Merkuro, KWalletManager, KReversi, Konqueror, Cantor, Ark, and others. Check out the full changelog for more details about these fixes.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, so make sure that you update your installations on a regular basis, especially if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

