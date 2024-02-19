KDE Gear 23.08.5 Brings More Bug Fixes for Kdenlive, Falkon, and Other Apps

The KDE Project announced the release of KDE Gear 23.08.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 series of this collection of over 120 apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Coming a little over two months after KDE Gear 23.08.4, the KDE Gear 23.08.5 release is here to add another layer of bug fixes until the KDE Gear 24.02 major update launching later this month as part of the highly-anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and KDE Frameworks 6.

KDE Gear 23.08.5 delivers numerous bug fixes and improvements to the popular Kdenlive video editor, such as fixes for many issues related to nested sequences and same-track transitions, multi guides export, and group resize.

It also adds support for refreshing the effects list after downloading an effect and the ability to remember the last used folder when adding animation. Moreover, the Glaxnimate animations now use the rawr format instead of Lottie by default, right-clicking on a mix displays a Mix menu to allow deletion, and it’s now possible to add a mix without selection.

Kdenlive now also always keeps all timeline models open. Another interesting change is the fact that this release doesn’t ship with Movit effects as the devs removed them until they are stable enough for production use.

The Okular document viewer now shows the side panel if it’s not already open when showing the signatures panel, the NeoChat Matrix client received improved support for saving images, and the Marble virtual globe app now normalizes polygon winding order for 3D buildings.

The Falkon web browser has been updated as well in this release to store addresses with custom schemes, correctly show the tooltip on the SpeedDial’s Reload button, correctly display the URL in the address bar after restoring a window, and enable localStorage for private browsing.

KDE Gear 23.08.5 also improves Wayland support for the KAlarm app, fixes building with TagLib 2 for the JuK music player, fixes loading of plugin KCMs for the K3b media writer, fixes building with CMake 3.28 or later for the Dolphin file manager, and makes Elisa music player’s context drawer interactive on mobile devices.

The KItinerary library for the Itinerary travel assistant app received improved extraction of B&B Hotel confirmations with breakfast, the ability to handle one other boarding time variant of LH boarding passes, improved parsing of RCT2 arrival times across the end-of-year boundary, and support for extracting order numbers from DB Next PDF tickets.

Last but not least, the KDE Gear 23.08.5 adds more HiDPI fixes for the KSudoku board game, shows the wallpaper on non-translucent top levels in the Konsole terminal emulator, fixes compilation with Clang 16 for the Kleopatra certificate manager, and fixes compilation with Unix Makefile and newer CMake for the KDevelop IDE.

For more details about the changes included in this new KDE Gear 23.08 update, which also appears to be the last in the series, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Gear 23.08.5 packages.

