KDE Gear 23.08.4 Released as the Last Update in the Series

KDE Gear (formerly KDE Applications), a collection of more than 120 apps, libraries, and feature plugins, has been updated by the KDE Project to version 23.08.4, as the last update in the KDE Gear 23.08 series.

KDE Gear 23.08.4 comes about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.3 to fix the StartPage search engine default configuration and address a crash that occurred when starting a new session after a crash in the Falkon web browser, as well as to fix configuration reloading in kdepim-runtime.

This release also adds preferred raw disk mime types to Dolphin’s Mount ISO Action plugin, adds support for HiDPI (4K) screens to the player icons of the Granatier game (Bomberman clone), and shows the correct calendar names in confirmation prompts when removing a calendar from the KAlarm app.

Furthermore, KDE Gear 23.08.4 makes the molecule preview in the KAtomic educational game aware of HiDPI (4K) screens, allows interactive authentication dialogs for PackageKit in the kdenetwork-filesharing component, and improves keybindings in the Tokodon Mastodon client by forcing the full-screen image viewer focus.

Also improved in this release is the PlasmaTube YouTube client to change the audio client’s name to PlasmaTube and improve the full-screen experience, the NeoChat Matrix client to address a crash related to forbidden non-mxc media, as well as the Konsole terminal emulator to apply split view icons to the session context menu too.

The Kitinerary library for the Itinerary travel assistant app received an extractor script for Motel One pkpasses, a standalone filter condition for SAS itinerary PDFs, support for Dutch-language Eurostar (Thalys) tickets, and basic support for 12go.asia PDFs.

Last but not least, the Kdenlive video editor brings back audio stem export support to allow the rendering of audio tracks as separate files, adds a safeguard when working with variable framerate footage, disables proxies when pasting clips to another project, and fixes issues in time remapping and subtitling.

For more details about the changes included in the KDE Gear 23.08.4 update, check out the full changelog. As mentioned in the headline, this is the last update in the KDE Gear 23.08 series. The next major update will be KDE Gear 24.04, planned for February 2024 alongside KDE Plasma 6 and KDE Frameworks 6.

