KDE Gear 23.08.3 Arrives with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

The KDE Project released KDE Gear 23.08.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 open-source collection of KDE applications for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

Noteworthy changes in this update include compatibility with shared-mime-info 2.3 or later for the Ark archive manager, a fix for a crash in the Kate text editor that occurred when dropping a file into the app’s project panel, and an updated Akonadi framework that no longer stores very large MySQL logs from previous sessions.

As usual, the Kdenlive video editor is the star of this release as it received numerous changes and fixes to improve things like timeremap, rendering with alpha, sequence resizing, project duration updating, rotoscoping, deletion of a mix when moving the group track, keyframe parameters, and import speed.

The Ark archive manager also received better handling of AppImage files, improved support for the bzip2 archive format, and explicit support for new application/vnd.efi.iso mime type.

The Dolphin file manager has been updated as well to process the correct model when applying service menu changes and to reflect the move of KActivities out of KDE Frameworks to the Plasma desktop, and the move of KUserFeedback to KDE Frameworks.

The Kalzium periodic table of elements can now be built against Avogadro 1.98, and the network connectivity check has been removed from the Kasts podcast app, which now longer shows you the streaming button instead of of the download button.

KDE Gear 23.08.3 also updates the Tokodon client for the Mastodon social network to make the account switcher work in certain sections, the Merkuro calendar app to ensure elements are marked as selected in the contact list, and the LSkat card game, as well as the KFourInLine board game to render pixmaps for HiDPI screens too.

Last but not least, KDE Gear 23.08.3 improves mouse input handling in the Kubrick Rubik’s Cube puzzle game to be HiDPI-aware, fixes a crash in KOrganizer that occurred when forwarding incidence via context menu and repairs its searching capabilities, and fixes a typo in Kleopatra’s OpenPGP link to Wikipedia.

Itinerary’s Kitinerary core library has also been updated to handle multi-line airport names in Qatar Airways tickets, display non-ASCII characters in PKP tickets, handle Iberia pkpass boarding passes and PDFs without a boarding group, handle Pretix pkpass files with non-formatted date/time values, as well as to handle Dutch language European Sleeper seat reservations and variants of European Sleeper tickets.

Apps like Gwenview, Itinerary, KAlgebra, Sweeper, Okular, KWeather, KGpg, Konsole, and AudioTube, as well as various other core components received various small changes and fixes, so check out the full changelog for more details.

KDE Gear 23.08.3 will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, so make sure that you update your installations on a regular basis, especially if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Last updated 1 hour ago