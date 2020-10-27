KDE Plasma 5.20.2 Desktop Released with More Than 25 Bug Fixes

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.20.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment series to address more bugs.

Coming just one week after the first point release, KDE Plasma 5.20.2 is here to further improve the overall stability and reliability of the latest KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment series by addressing about 30 bugs in various core components and apps.

Among the highlights, KDE Plasma 5.20.2 improves the consistency of the lid behavior on some laptops, fixes a bug affecting some user profile fields not being saved unless they all have unique new values, makes Tilde expansion work again in KRunner, and improved screen casting and screen capturing support.

Furthermore, it fixes multiple crashes and freezes that occurred in the System Settings app when using or switching away from the Activities page, fixes clipped HiDPI hardware cursors, as well as clip software cursors, properly renders cursors on HiDPI, and improves drag-and-drop cursors with HiDPI on Wayland.

Most of these changes are present in the KWin window and composite manager, which has also been improved to mark the mouse cursor as rendered after performing compositing. Moreover, KWin now provides cursor geometry in device-independent pixels and uses a heuristic to determine if the EGLDevice backend can be used.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.20.2 improves the vertical and huge panel layouts, syncs OSD properties, makes the highlight or system tray and applets wider, and fixes thumbnails and adds an icon in front of the thumbnail for Plasma Mobile.

More details about the changes included in KDE Plasma 5.20.2 are available in the release announcement page. Meanwhile, you should keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the new packages and update as soon as possible, especially if you’re using Plasma 5.20.

