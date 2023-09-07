LibreOffice 7.5.6 Office Suite Released with More Than 50 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.5.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series to fix more bugs and issues.

LibreOffice 7.5.6 is here almost two months after the LibreOffice 7.5.5 point release and addresses a total of 53 bugs that have been reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers in the LibreOffice 7.5 series. For more details about these bug fixes, you can study the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

If you’re using the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series, you can download the LibreOffice 7.5.6 update right from the official website as binary installers packaged by The Document Foundation for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.

Source tarballs are also available for system integrators and those who want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in February 2023 with new features and enhancements like dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and more.

It is supported until November 30th, 2023, with a total of seven maintenance updates. The next one, LibreOffice 7.5.7, is expected to hit the streets sometime at the end of October or in early November 2023 as the last update in the series.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

The Document Foundation also reminds us that LibreOffice 7.6 was released last month as a major update to this popular open-source office suite, so if you can upgrade to this version it’s highly recommended to do so as soon as possible. The first point release, LibreOffice 7.6.1, should be available as soon as next week too.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

