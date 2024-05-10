LibreOffice 7.6.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.7 as the seventh and last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series for productivity environments.

While LibreOffice 24.2 is already available with its new features and enhancements, The Document Foundation still maintains the LibreOffice 7.6 branch, which is supported until June 12th, 2024, and LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes more bugs.

In numbers, LibreOffice 7.6.7 fixes 44 bugs and regressions discovered by the LibreOffice developers or reported by users from previous versions, as detailed in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. This means it’s highly recommended for all LibreOffice 7.6 users for a more stable and reliable office suite experience.

“This is the most thoroughly tested version, for deployments by individuals, small and medium businesses, and other organizations in productivity environments. This new minor release fixes bugs and regressions,” said Italo Vignoli in a brief announcement

However, at this point, and since LibreOffice 7.6.7 is the last update in the series, it is highly recommended that you consider upgrading your installations to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 release, more specifically to the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update released earlier this month.

Even if you install LibreOffice 7.6.7, you’ll receive support only until June 12th, so upgrading to LibreOffice 24.2 before this date is the right thing to do. Both LibreOffice 7.6.7 and LibreOffice 24.2.3 are available for download from the official website as binaries for RPM and DEB-based distributions.

LibreOffice 24.2 was released earlier this year on January 31st with major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, and improved interoperability with the MS Office suite of apps. It will be supported until November 30th, 2024.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

