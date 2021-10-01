Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” Arrives This Christmas with Dark Apps and Other Visual Changes

The Linux Mint developers unveiled today the codename and expected release date of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.3 distribution, as well as some of the expected features.

Linux Mint 20.3 will be dubbed “Una” and will be the third major update to the Linux Mint 20 series based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which, of course, will be supported with software updates and security patches until 2025.

Most probably, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” will be derived from the recently launched Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS point release, but, like with Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”, Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa”, and Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, it will stick to the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series rather than using the newer Linux kernel 5.`11.

Apart from these “under-the-hood” changes, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” will ship with some interesting visual changes, namely dark mode support for the Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer apps even when you’re using a light theme. However, Pix and XViewer won’t support dark mode in the Xfce edition because the Xfwm window manager doesn’t support dark mode.

“Dark mode is configurable in every single application we ship dark by default. So if you don’t like Hypnotix, Celluloid, Pix, Xviewer or GNOME Terminal to be dark, you’ll be able to disable that in each one of them,” said Clement Lefebvre in Linux Mint’s monthly newsletter for September 2021.

In addition to dark mode support for apps, Linux Mint 20.3 will come with other visual changes for the default Mint-Y theme, such as rounder titlebars with bigger buttons, as well as the replacement of accent colors with tinted greys. Also, the Mint-Y-Darker theme will be available from the repositories by installing the mint-themes-legacy package .

Apart from these visual changes, the upcoming Linux Mint release will probably include updated apps with new features and improvements, as well as other changes that will be announced in the coming months.

In related news, the Linux Mint team recently kicked off development of the upcoming LDME (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 5 operating system, codenamed “Elsie,” which will be based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and the Cinnamon desktop environment.

