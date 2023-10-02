Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support

The Linux Mint team announced today the release and general availability for download of the “EDGE” ISO flavor of the latest Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release for those who need support for newer hardware.

Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” arrived in mid-July 2023 based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, which is also used as the default kernel in the initial upstream release.

The “EDGE” variant of Linux Mint 21.2 ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.2, which is included in the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS release by default. This “EDGE” ISO image promises to support newer hardware and it’s targeted at those who want to install Linux Mint 21.2 on PCs where the normal ISO image does not recognizes their hardware.

In addition to the Linux 6.2 kernel, the Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO release also ships with the Mesa 23.0.4 open-source graphics stack, Secure Boot support, as well as newer packages from the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS repositories.

“In addition to its regular ISO images, Linux Mint sometimes provides an “edge” ISO image for its latest release. This image ships with newer components to be able to support the most modern hardware chipsets and devices,” reads the EDGE ISO documentation page

It should be noted that this release is only available with the Cinnamon desktop environment, which is the flagship edition of the Linux Mint distribution. Unfortunately, the Linux Mint team does not provide “EDGE” variants for the Xfce and MATE editions of Linux Mint.

Without further ado, if you want to deploy the latest Linux Mint 21 operating system series on newer computers and you experienced boot issues or undetected hardware issues with the previous releases, you can download the “EDGE” ISO image right now from the official website.

