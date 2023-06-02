Linux Mint 21.2 with Cinnamon 5.8 Is Getting Support for Gestures

Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” is almost ready for primetime and lead developer Clement Lefebvre confirmed today that the development cycle was closed earlier this week, which means that the beta version should arrive shortly.

Linux Mint 21.2 is the second update in the Linux Mint 21 series, which is based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, and it was initially slated for release on June 2023.

This release will come with the usual Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments, which have been updated to Cinnamon 5.8 for the flagship edition, as well as Xfce 4.18 and MATE 1.26.

Probably the most exciting change in Linux Mint 21.2 will be available in the Cinnamon edition, which is getting support for gestures on touchscreen devices, such as tablets or 2-in-1 laptops, as well as on laptops with touchpads. Gestures can be used for media controls, tiling, workspace management, and window management.

“Cinnamon 5.8 is getting gestures support for window management, workspace management, tiling, and media controls. Gestures will be supported on touchpads, touchscreens, and tablets,” said Clement Lefebvre in the project’s weekly newsletter

Apart from the new gestures in Linux Mint 21.2, the Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment is also getting redesigned tooltips, as well as accent color support for notifications. For all supported desktops, Linux Mint 21.2 will also come with a new global dark mode setting.

Other noteworthy features in Linux Mint 21.2 include login screen (Slick Greeter) improvements like support for multiple keyboard layouts, as well as better touchpad support with automatic detection and enablement of tap-to-click, and support for Wayland sessions.

Full support for HEIF and AVIF images will be available as well in the upcoming Linux Mint release by default, which will also feature a revamped Pix image viewer app, proper support for Adobe Illustrator documents in the Xreader document viewer app, and better support for Flapak apps.

With that in mind, we are looking forward to the beta version of Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” and the upcoming Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

