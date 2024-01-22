Linux Mint 21.3 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

The Linux Mint team announced today the release and general availability for download of the “EDGE” ISO flavor of the latest Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” release for those who need support for newer hardware.

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” was released earlier this month on January 10th based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, which is also used as the default kernel in the initial upstream release.

The “EDGE” variant of Linux Mint 21.3 ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.5, which will be included in the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release by default, due on February 22nd, 2024.

Therefore, the Linux Mint “EDGE” ISO image promises to support newer hardware and it’s targeted at those who want to install Linux Mint 21.3 on PCs where the normal ISO image does not recognize their hardware.

Without further ado, if you want to install the latest Linux Mint 21 operating system series on newer computers and you’re experiencing boot issues or undetected hardware with the standard release, you can download the “EDGE” ISO image right now from the official website.

