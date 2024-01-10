Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5 from Ubuntu 23.10

A month and a half before the planned Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release for the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) series, Canonical updated today the kernel packages from Linux 6.2 to Linux 6.5.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users received a nice surprise today in the form of a new HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from the newer Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release, namely Linux 6.5, which will be the default kernel of the upcoming fourth point release in the Jammy Jellyfish series, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS.

Those of you who have Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) installed using one of the point releases, such as Ubuntu 22.04.1, Ubuntu 22.04.2, or Ubuntu 22.04.3, you can update your installation by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app to receive the Linux 6.5 HWE kernel.

Linux 6.5 is here as Ubuntu’s latest HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel to make installations smoother on newer hardware for those of you who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series on a new computer.

Of course, this also comes as good news for existing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users as it brings better hardware support and performance improvements compared to the previous Linux 6.2 HWE kernel from Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobser), which will reach end of life on January 25th, 2024.

Linux kernel 6.5 introduces some interesting new features like Wi-Fi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 support in ALSA, ACPI support for the RISC-V architecture, Landlock support for UML (User-Mode Linux), as well as AMD “Zen” system improvements.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released on April 21st, 2022, and it shipped with the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. If you haven’t installed the HWE kernel until now, you won’t receive the new Linux HWE kernel update, which will be available in the Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release on February 22nd, 2024.

Apart from shipping with Linux kernel 6.5, the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release will also bring all the updated packages that have been released since Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers, namely Mesa 23.2.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will receive security updates until October 2026. However, it will be superseded by Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) on April 25th, 2024. If want to download the latest Ubuntu LTS version, please visit the official website.

Last updated 24 mins ago