Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” to Reach End of Life on January 25th, 2024

Canonical announced today that the Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” release will reach end-of-life on January 25th, 2024, urging users to upgrade to a newer, supported Ubuntu release.

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster”, Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023. But since it’s an interim release supported for only nine months with software and security updates, it was obvious that it would reach the end of its supported life before the next Ubuntu LTS release hits the streets.

Ubuntu 23.04 shipped with the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and it was powered by Linux kernel 6.2, which was later ported to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported series through the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS release.

After its end of life on January 25th, 2024, Canonical will no longer push software and security updates to Ubuntu 23.04 users, which means that, in time, their installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.

Therefore, it is highly recommended that you perform an upgrade to the latest Ubuntu release, which, at the moment of writing, is Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur). Ubuntu 23.10 comes with the latest and greatest GNOME 45 desktop environment and it’s powered by the newer Linux 6.5 kernel series.

Ubuntu 23.10 continues to be actively supported with security updates and select high-impact bug fixes until July 2024. Until then, Canonical will release Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), on April 25th, 2024, which will ship with the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment and a newer kernel, hopefully Linux 6.6 LTS.

