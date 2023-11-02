You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How

Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) users can now finally upgrade their systems to the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to perform the upgrade!

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

Since Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) is supported for only nine months, until January 2024, the obvious move for users is to upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which will be supported with software and security updates until July 2024.

After several weeks of waiting, the upgrade path is now officially open for Ubuntu 23.04 users, but, before attempting to upgrade your installations, make sure that you have a recent backup of your most important files (you know, just in case something goes wrong during the installation, though that shouldn’t happen).

How to upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10

Before anything else, make sure that your Ubuntu 23.04 installation is up to date by running the command below in the Terminal app or by using the Software Updater utility to install any pending updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Once your system is up to date, you will be prompted by a notification that the upgrade is now available (see the featured screenshot above), so click on the “Yes, Upgrade Now” button to start the upgrade process. If you don’t see the notification, run the command below in the Terminal app.

update-manager -c

The upgrade will now start so just follow the on-screen instructions to complete it.

There will be several prompts before the upgrade process starts, so just follow the on-screen instructions until the upgrade process is over.

It may take up to an hour or more for the upgrade to finish downloading and installing packages, depending on your Internet bandwidth and computer’s specs. When the upgrade process is complete, you will be prompted to remove obsolete packages and restart your computer, but don’t forget to save your work before doing so.

That’s it, you can now enjoy the new features and performance improvements of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur).

