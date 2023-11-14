Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How

Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley informs us today about the availability of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment for users of the long-term supported Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

LXQt 1.4 also improves the LXQt panel with a new option in the custom command plugin for displaying the output as an image and the LXQt session to offer better support for third-party apps that set DBusActivatable to true .

The Lubuntu devs know that you want to enjoy the greatness of the LXQt 1.4 on top of the rock-solid stability of the Lubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series so they were quick to package the new LXQt version in their Lubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive), as announced a few moments ago.

Without further ado, upgrading your Lubuntu 22.04 LTS installation to LXQt 1.4 is as easy as installing the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository by running the last command below in the QTerminal app, but not before updating your system, which will be done with the first two commands below.

sudo apt update sudo apt -y full-upgrade sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports

Once the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository is successfully installed, you can upgrade your Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) installation to the latest and greatest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment by running the following commands in the QTerminal app.

sudo apt update sudo apt -y full-upgrade

After all the packages have been downloaded and installed, it is recommended to reboot your computer. That’s it, you will now be able to enjoy the greatness of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment on Lubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Simon Quigley tells 9to5Linux that the Lubuntu team currently has no plans to bring the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment to the Lubuntu 23.04 (Kinetic Kudu) or Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) as they are focusing all of their efforts on the next Lubuntu LTS, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

The latest Noble Numbat daily builds already ship with LXQt 1.4.

