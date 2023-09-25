LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download

The wait is over! LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 is now available for download for those who take their Linux Mint flavor with a Debian base instead of Ubuntu.

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Apart from the Debian base and the newer kernel, Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 comes with all the changes of the Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release, including improved support for Flatpak apps, a global Dark Mode setting to support GTK4/libadwaita apps, and updated in-house software like Xreader, Pix, and Software Manager with various new features.

Other new features of the Cinnamon flavor include new folder icons with support for different color variants, improved consistency of tooltips to look the same across different apps and desktops, support for symbolic icons that adapt to their background, as well as full support for HEIF and AVIF images.

Some noteworthy changes in LMDE 6 compared to the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 variant include PipeWire as the default audio backend, PAE support in the 32-bit ISO image to guarantee compatibility with non-PAE processors, and root account locked by default.

The in-house built Xreader document viewer app received proper support for Adobe Illustrator documents, the Pix image viewer app now uses the gThumb 3.12.2 image viewer as its base, and the Software Manager app comes with a refreshed UI, better scoring/sorting algorithms, and a tuned package list.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 is available for download right now from various of the official Linux Mint mirrors around the world. However, it hasn’t been officially announced yet so all the mirrors get synced with the main server, which usually happens in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Thanks to an anonymous reader for the tip!

