Manjaro ARM 22.08 Released with Orange Pi 3 and 4 LTS Support, Linux Kernel 5.19

The Manjaro ARM team announced today the release and general availability of Manjaro ARM 22.08 as the latest stable release of the ARM port of the popular Arch Linux-based distribution.

Manjaro ARM 22.08 is here about two months after Manjaro ARM 22.06, which introduced PipeWire by default for all editions. The new release brings support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS and Orange Pi 4 LTS devices, official images for many RK356x devices, the latest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and Linux kernel 5.19 (not available on all editions).

Other than that, Manjaro ARM 22.08 ships with the latest Pacman 6.0 as the default package manager, as well as various new and updated packages from upstream and Manjaro ARM. However, this release doesn’t contain any major internal changes that would block the upgrade from Manjaro ARM 22.06.

Manjaro ARM is now currently supported on Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 400, Odroid C4, Odroid HC4, Odroid M1, Odroid N2(+), Orange Pi 3 LTS, Orange Pi 4 LTS, Khadas Vim 2, Khadas Vim 3, Pine64 LTS, Pinebook Pro, Radxa Zero, Rock 3A, Ugoos AM6 Plus, Quartz64 Model A, and Quartz64 Model B devices.

However, with the official Manjaro ARM Installer, you can also install it on the ClockworkPI DevTerm, Khadas Vim 1, Khadas Edge-V Pro, LibreComputer ROC-RK3328-CC, NanoPC T4, Odroid C2, Odroid N2, Odroid N2+, Pine64+, Pine64-LTS, Pine-H64, Pinebook, Pinephone, Pinephone Pro, Rock64, RockPro64, Rock Pi 4B, and Rock Pi 4C devices.

Manjaro ARM 22.08 is available for download pre-installed with the KDE Plasma 5.25, GNOME 42.4, Xfce 4.16, MATE 1.26, and Sway 1.7 graphical environments, as well as a Minimal edition that does not have a desktop environment preinstalled, right now from the official website.

