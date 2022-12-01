Mesa 22.3 Brings Initial GFX11/RDNA3 Support on RADV, Shader Disk Cache on Panfrost

The Mesa 3D graphics library has been updated today to version 22.3, a major update to this powerful and open-source graphics stack that brings numerous new features and improvements for better 3D graphics and gaming.

Coming a little over two months after Mesa 22.2, the Mesa 22.3 release is here to introduce new features like Mesa-DB, a new single file cache type, initial GFX11/RDNA3 support on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, OpenGL 4.5 support on the Freedreno/a6xx driver, Radeon Raytracing Analyzer integration using the RADV_RRA_* environment variables, as well as shader disk cache and Mali T620 support on Collabora’s Panfrost driver.

Mesa 22.3 also adds support for R8G8B8, B8G8R8, R16G16B16, and 64-bit vertex buffer formats on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, along with various ray tracing optimizations and the VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 feature.

Various new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions are now also supported across the graphics stack. For example, the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver now supports the VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout, VK_KHR_global_priority, VK_EXT_load_store_op_none, VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type, and VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 Vulkan extensions.

On the other hand, the Intel Vulkan (ANV) driver now supports the VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 and VK_EXT_mesh_shader Vulkan extensions, the Gallium LLVMpipe driver now supports the GL_ARB_shader_clock OpenGL extension, and the Lavapipe driver now supports the VK_KHR_shader_clock, VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout, and VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 Vulkan extensions.

Moreover, the Zink driver received support for the GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent OpenGL extension and the V3DV driver now supports the VK_EXT_image_robustness and VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness Vulkan extensions.

Mesa 22.3 is available for download right now from the announcement page as a source tarball for Linux distro packagers and advanced users who want to build the software from sources. Everyone else should wait for this new series to land in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions, which should happen in the following weeks, most probably after the release of Mesa 22.3.1 as the first stable version in the series.

