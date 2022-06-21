Mixxx 2.3.3 DJ Software Brings Improvements for Pioneer DDJ-SB3 and Traktor S3 Controllers

Daniel Schürmann released today Mixxx 2.3.3 as the third minor update to the Mixxx 2.3 series of this open-source, free, and powerful virtual DJ software for performing live DJ mixes.

Mixxx 2.3.3 comes almost five months after Mixxx 2.3.2 and it’s here to further improve support for several DJ controllers and mixers. For example, it improves the stability of the Behringer DDM4000 mixer, which also received soft-takeover for encoder knobs in this release.

The Pioneer DDJ-SB3 DJ controller received a fix for the broken controller issue that occurred when releasing the shift button, the Traktor S3 DJ controller gets better deck cloning, and the Denon MC7000 DJ controller gets a fix for the ‘inverted shift’ bug in the controller mapping.

Also improved in Mixxx 2.3.3 is the Auto DJ feature, which now features a minimum transition time of -99, no longer stops the playback after some time, and no longer causes jump-cuts. Also, Mixxx now no longer resets the crossfader function when Auto DJ is deactivated.

Among other noteworthy changes, this update improves the Library to keep hidden tracks in history, improves the import and export of sampler banks, crates, and playlists, allows multiple connections for broadcasting to the same mount when only one is enabled, and fixes several issues in the spinback effect in the controller engine.

Exporting of playlists and crates to the CSV file format was also improved in Mixxx 2.3.3, which fixes a passthrough-related crash in the waveform code, restores keylock from configuration, fixes a pitchRatio rounding issue, fixes scratch on first wheel touch, and improves the Preferences dialog to no longer go out of the screen and prevent controller settings from being treated as changed when they aren’t.

A couple of other pesky bugs were addressed as well, so check out the changelog for more details. Meanwhile, you can download Mixxx 2.3.3 right now from the official website, and keep an eye on Flathub for the new version if you fancy installing Mixxx as a Flatpak app.

Last updated 3 days ago