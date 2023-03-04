Mixxx 2.3.4 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk1 and Numark Party Mix

The Mixxx free, cross-platform, and open-source DJ software designed to give you everything you need to perform live mixes has been updated today to version 2.3.4, a release that brings support for a couple of new controllers and various improvements.

Arriving more than seven months after Mixxx 2.3.3, the Mixxx 2.3.4 update brings controller mapping support for the Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk1 and the Numark Party Mix controllers, and improves sampler and HotCue buttons for the Traktor S3 controller, which was introduced in the previous release, and improves support for the Denon DJ MC7000 and Ableton Push controllers.

Mixxx 2.3.4 also adds HotCue clear with pad support and improves sliders, knobs, and inverted tempo fader for the Numark DJ2Go2 controller, adds an inverted pitch slider to the Numark N4 controller to match the GUI orientation, and adds support for arbitrary maximums in 7-bit and 14-bit handlers from controller scripts to Potmeters.

On top of that, this release also brings minor tweaks and visual fixes to the Tango and LateNight skins, fixes various issues when fetching data from MusicBrainz, and fixes a full-screen issue on Linux affecting Ubuntu systems using the Unity desktop environment with global menu.

Moreover, Mixxx 2.3.4 improves importing of metadata from Rekordbox databases or music files containing Serato metadata, and improves metadata import from third-party software. Numerous other minor issues were addressed in this update, so check out the full changelog for more details.

Under the hood, Mixxx 2.3.4 brings compatibility with the GCC 12.2 compiler, improves compatibility with CMake 3.24, and adds support for the FFmpeg 5.1 multimedia framework, as well as the FLAC 1.4 or later codec.

If you’re into live mixes, you can download Mixxx 2.3.4 right now from the official website as DEB packages for Ubuntu/Debian or as a source tarball that you’ll have to manually compile on your GNU/Linux distribution.

