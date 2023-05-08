Mozilla Firefox 113 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 113 open-source, cross-platform, and free web browser is now available for download ahead of its official launch on May 9th, 2023, for those of you who prefer using the official binary packages.

The monthly Firefox release cycle continues and Firefox 113 is here as a worthy update to the previous release, Firefox 112, bringing improved support for AVIF images across the Web thanks to the implementation of support for animated AV1 images (AVIS).

Here’s an example (it won’t work with previous Firefox releases).

Mozilla Firefox 113 also introduces a more secure built-in password generator that now also includes special characters when generating passwords, a new locale for Tajik (tg), as well as an enhanced Picture-in-Picture feature that lets you check the video duration, rewind a video, and more easily enable the full-screen mode.

Furthermore, Firefox 113 introduces a redesigned accessibility engine that promises to significantly improve the speed, stability, and responsiveness of the web browser for those of you using screen readers.

On top of that, this release enables the Awesomebar result menu for all users in an attempt to finally let you remove history results and dismiss those sponsored “Firefox Suggest” results.

There’s also good news for Android users as Firefox 113 brings support for hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding by default on supported hardware or via software decoding, enables GPU-accelerated Canvas2D by default, adds the ability to print from websites that use the window.print() function, and introduces several UI improvements to the built-in PDF viewer to make it easier to save PDF documents directly.

For web developers, Firefox 113 also adds support for several WebRTC features to improve interoperability, adds supports the scripting CSS media query, adds support for the color functions from the color (level 4) specification, adds support for the forced-color-adjust property, and introduces the ability for module scripts to import other ES module scripts on worklets.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release removes the long-deprecated mozRTCPeerConnection , mozRTCIceCandidate , and mozRTCSessionDescription types as websites should now utilize the non-prefixed variants.

Last but not least, Firefox 113 further improves importing of bookmarks from Chrome-based browsers by introducing support for importing the favicons for those bookmarks by default so you can identify them more easily after the import.

As mentioned before, Mozilla plans to announce and promote the Firefox 113 release to the stable channel for those of you using OTA (Over-the-Air) updates on May 9th, 2023. But, you can download the official Firefox 113 binaries or the source package right now from here.

Last updated 1 hour ago