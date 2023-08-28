Mozilla Firefox 117 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 117 web browser is now available for download ahead of its August 29th official release, so here’s an early look at what it brings new and what’s been changed since Firefox 116.

During the beta phase, Firefox 117 offered an awesome new feature that other browsers already have, namely a built-in and automatic translation engine for websites, but that’s privacy-aware as it does all the translation locally in your web browser. Unfortunately, the final release doesn’t ship with this long-anticipated feature!

For Linux users, the Mozilla Firefox 117 release appears to remove the screen-sharing indicator on Wayland systems. According to Mozilla, the screen sharing indicator never worked well on other platforms, including Wayland. They also said that many popular Linux desktop environments already provide sharing indicators, so that’s why they decided to remove it.

Another interesting change is the ability to disable Firefox from forcing the context menu to be displayed when pressing the Shift+right-click shortcut on a web page, which can cause undesirable outcomes on certain websites. This is possible by using the new dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event preference in about:config, which is enabled by default.

Among other changes, Mozilla Firefox 117 improves the scrolling of YouTube video lists when navigating with a screen reader and expends support for credit card autofill to users with the IT, ES, AT, BE, and PL locales.

For Android users, Firefox 117 adds support for pasting images into content editable and designMode elements. Until now, Firefox for Android only supported pasting of plain text and HTML content into these elements.

For web developers, it enables support for improved CSS nesting by default, adds support for RTCRtpScriptTransform , adds support for ReadableStream.from to allow the creation of a ReadableStream from an (async) iterable, and adds support for the math-style and math-depth CSS properties and the font-size: math value.

On top of that, the web compatibility inspection has been enhanced with a new CSS compatibility tooltip implemented in the Developer Tools Inspector.

Mozilla Firefox 117 is available for download right now from Mozilla’s download server. However, if you have Firefox installed from your distro’s repositories, you should wait until it arrives there to update.

