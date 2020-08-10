MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition Reaches Release Candidate, Final Release Imminent

Three weeks after the release of the second beta version, the upcoming and highly anticipated MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition distribution reaches Release Candidate stage and it’s now inches closers to the final release.

The MX Linux development team announced today the availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone for public testing. That’s great news because when a project reaches Release Candidate stage it means the final release is very close.

This also means that the team managed to address a lot of the issues from previous beta versions, in an attempt to offer the community a bug-free release of MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition. One important fix included in this release is to the updater icon right-click menu appearing after an action is completed.

The Release Candidate of MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition also comes with some updated components compared to the second beta release. These include the latest Mozilla Firefox 79 web browser and the Mozilla Thunderbird 68.11 email client.

A few improvements are included as well, such as the enablement of the “All users may connect to this network” wireless connection setting by default, the use of the MX Linux icon by default for application menu alternatives, as well as updates to the KDE Plasma themes and the MX Linux manual.

If you haven’t been reading my blog lately, a KDE Edition of MX Linux means a dream becoming reality for many fans of this Debian-based, systemd-free distribution, but also for die hard MEPIS Linux fans.

MX Linux is usually shipping with the lightweight Xfce desktop environment since the main aim of this distro is to be as light and fast as possible, especially that it supports older machines.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” release, the KDE Edition won’t be targeting older machines, but newer 64-bit computers as it’s based on the recent Advanced Hardware Support (AHS) ISO flavor, which includes newer kernel and graphics stacks.

If you want to help the MX Linux developers release a bug-free MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition, you should go ahead and download the Release Candidate using the button below. As usual, your feedback is more than welcome here.

If you decide to give it a try, you should know that you’ll be able to upgrade to the final release when it’s out, which should happen very soon. Meanwhile, check out the screenshots below to see it in action, as it’s really beautiful.



