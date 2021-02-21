Netrunner OS 21.01 Released with Linux 5.9, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.7

Debian-based Netrunner OS distribution kicks off 2021 with its first stable release, version 21.01, featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and a solid Debian Buster (Stable) base.

Dubbed “XOXO,” Netrunner OS 21.01 comes a year after Netrunner OS 20.01 “Twenty” which celebrated project’s 10th anniversary release. This release is powered by a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.9, which reached end of life two months ago, and carries the latest updates and security patches from Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster.”

Linux kernel 5.9.15 is included in Netrunner OS 21.01, which was pulled from the Debian Buster Backports repository, which also provides updated firmware for Wi-Fi and Ethernet cards, as well as improved printer drivers to support more modern hardware. Mesa 18.3.6 and X.Org Server 1.20.4 graphics stacks are also included.

The older KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment is used in this release, accompanied by the KDE Applications 18.08.0 and KDE Frameworks 5.54 open-source software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.11.3.

Besides updated packages, not much else is changes in Netrunner OS since version 20.01. The system kept its look and fell, but you’re getting a new wallpaper to reflect the “XOXO” codename.

You can download Netrunner OS 21.01 right not from the official website or using the direct download link below. This version comes with a full office suite, LibreOffice, and many other popular apps including Firefox ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird, GIMP, Krita, Inkscape, SMPlayer, GMusicbrowser, Pidgin, HandBrake, and even Steam for gaming.

If you prefer a minimal install, you should wait for the Netrunner Core variant, which should soon be available for download too from the usual places. Netrunner OS 21.01 is only supported on 64-bit (amd64) systems.

If you’re running Netrunner 20.01 on your personal computer, you don’t have to download the new ISO release to receive the new changes. Instead, just make sure you have all the latest updates installed by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

If you want to also receive the newer kernel included in this release, you’ll have to enable the Debian Buster Backports repository from Synaptic package manager and install the linux-image-amd64 and firmware-linux packages.

