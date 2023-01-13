New Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates Fix 5 Vulnerabilities, Patch Now

There are new kernel security updates available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases to address even more vulnerabilities and security issues in an attempt to keep your machines as secure as possible.

The new kernel security updates come only a week after the previous batch, which was a big one addressing more than 20 vulnerabilities, and it’s available for Ubuntu 22.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 16.04 ESM and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM systems.

Patched in these kernel updates are two Bluetooth flaws, namely CVE-2022-42896, which included multiple use-after-free vulnerabilities discovered by Tamás Koczka in the Bluetooth L2CAP handshake implementation, and CVE-2022-45934, an integer overflow vulnerability discovered in the Bluetooth subsystem.

These Bluetooth vulnerabilities affected all supported Ubuntu releases mentioned above and could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or even execute arbitrary code.

Also patched in these new Ubuntu kernel security updates is CVE-2022-3643, a security issue discovered in the Xen netback driver, which could allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to cause a denial of service (host NIC availability). This flaw also affected all supported Ubuntu releases mentioned above.

Only for Ubuntu 22.10 systems running Linux kernel 5.19 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems running Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, the new kernel updates also patch CVE-2022-4378, a stack-based buffer overflow discovered by Kyle Zeng in the sysctl implementation. This vulnerability could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.

Only for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems running Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 ESM, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM systems running Linux kernel 4.15, the new kernel security updates also patch CVE-2022-4395, a buffer overflow discovered in the NFSD implementation that could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.

Canonical urges all Ubuntu users to update their installations to the new kernel versions ( linux-image 5.19.0.29.26 for Ubuntu 22.10, linux-image 5.15.0.58.56 for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, linux-image-hwe 5.15.0.58.64~20.04.24 and linux-image 5.4.0.137.135 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, linux-image 4.15.0.202.185 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and linux-image 4.15.0-202 for Ubuntu 16.04 ESM) as soon as possible.

The kernel versions mentioned above are for 64-bit systems, but there are also newer kernel versions for other supported architectures. To update your installations, use the Software Updater utility or run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator. Don’t forget to reboot your systems after installing the new kernels.

