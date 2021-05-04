Nitrux 1.4 Is One of the First Distros to Support Linux Kernel 5.12

Uri Herrera from the Nitrux project announced the release of Nitrux 1.4 as the latest ISO release of this Debian-based and KDE oriented GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

Nitrux 1.4 continues the monthly ISO releases and brings support for the recently released Linux 5.12 kernel series in case you want to install the Debian-based distribution on newer hardware that isn’t fully supported by the default Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.

This makes Nitrux one of the first distros to support Linux kernel 5.12, which can be easily installed over or alongside the default kernel by running the sudo apt install linux-image-mainline-current command in a terminal emulator.

On top of that, Nitrux 1.4 is using the KDE Plasma 5.21.4 desktop environment, along with the latest KDE Gear 21.04 and KDE Frameworks 5.81 software suites. The included KDE Plasma session comes with updated Plasma and SDDM themes, look-and-feel packages, and color schemes for the best out-of-the-box Plasma experience.

Also included in this release is the latest Mozilla Firefox 88 web browser, LibreOffice 7.1.2 office suite, as well as a new Maui app called Communicator, which acts as a contacts organizer. Unfortunately, the KDE Partition Manager app has been removed from the default selection of applications, but you can install it from the repos.

Among other changes, Nitrux 1.4 improves the Shutdown and Restart buttons, fixes the broken widgets tooltips margin, adds support for installing the distribution with the “nitrux” user from the live image, and replaces the getty command with the agetty for managing virtual terminals.

You can download Nitrux 1.4 right now from the official website or using the direct download links below. However, if you’re already using Nitrux on your personal computer, you only have to update it to receive the latest software versions mentioned above.

Last updated 2 days ago