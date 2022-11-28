NVIDIA 525.60.11 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Dynamic Boost Support on AMD Laptops

NVIDIA released today a new production-ready version of its proprietary/open-source graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems adding numerous improvements, new features, and bug fixes.

Highlights of the NVIDIA 525.60.11 release include Dynamic Boost support on laptops powered by AMD processors, support for the EGL_MESA_platform_surfaceless extension, performance improvements for PRIME render-offloaded apps, as well as support for OTA (Over-the-Air) updates in the Proton and Wine NVIDIA NGX build.

The OTA feature is disabled by default, so users will who update to NVIDIA 525.60.11 will have to manually enable it by setting the PROTON_ENABLE_NGX_UPDATER environment variable to value “1”.

Another interesting change in the new NVIDIA graphics driver release is the fact that NVIDIA updated the open-source kernel modules to add support for Quadro Sync, Stereo, rotation in X11, and YUV 4:2:0 on the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture.

The NVIDIA Installer received a lot of attention in this release, adding the ability for non-root users to use the --add-this-kernel feature, support for displaying a more accurate progress bar when building the kernel modules and a warning message when a VulkanICD loader isn’t detected, and support for using command -v to determine the availability and location of certain tools.

Moreover, the NVIDIA Installer now features an updated error message that’s displayed when kernel header files can’t be found to print full paths for missing files, as well as revamped DKMS support to allow kernel modules to be optionally registered with DKMS after the installer has already built and installed them on its own.

Among other noteworthy changes, the NVIDIA 525.60.11 release adds a new CUDA Debugger implementation for Pascal and newer NVIDIA GPU architectures as a part of the driver package, improves Dynamic Boost support on some Ampere GPU-based laptops, and updates the Vulkan driver to ensure some extensions no longer depend on the nvidia-uvm.ko kernel module is loaded at runtime.

Image credit: NVIDIA Corporation

Developing story….

Last updated 7 mins ago