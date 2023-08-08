NVIDIA 535.98 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Wayland and Vulkan Fixes

This is another maintenance releases for the NVIDIA 535 production branch graphics drivers.
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 535.98 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems as a maintenance update to its production branch addressing various bugs and issues.

Coming only three weeks after the NVIDIA 535.86.05 release, the new version is here to address several bugs, including a bug causing excessive RAM consumption when some OpenGL and Vulkan apps were used while switching between a virtual terminal and X.

Support for Vulkan apps was further improved in NVIDIA 535.98 by fixing a bug that caused corruption, as well as a regression that could cause a system hang when running windowed Vulkan apps with sync-to-vblank enabled.

The new NVIDIA graphics driver release also improves support for some Wayland compositors by fixing a video memory leak that occurred when turning off a connected monitor.

On top of that, NVIDIA 535.98 is here to fix a bug that could cause the kernel to panic when video memory was full, a bug that prevented displays from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink, and a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker.

The NVIDIA 535.98 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and ARM64 Linux systems, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems. The binaries offered by NVIDIA need to be manually installed.

Those of you who have the NVIDIA graphics drivers installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions should update to the new version from there instead of manually installing using the NVIDIA installer.

