NVIDIA 535.98 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Wayland and Vulkan Fixes

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 535.98 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems as a maintenance update to its production branch addressing various bugs and issues.

Coming only three weeks after the NVIDIA 535.86.05 release, the new version is here to address several bugs, including a bug causing excessive RAM consumption when some OpenGL and Vulkan apps were used while switching between a virtual terminal and X.

Support for Vulkan apps was further improved in NVIDIA 535.98 by fixing a bug that caused corruption, as well as a regression that could cause a system hang when running windowed Vulkan apps with sync-to-vblank enabled.

The new NVIDIA graphics driver release also improves support for some Wayland compositors by fixing a video memory leak that occurred when turning off a connected monitor.

On top of that, NVIDIA 535.98 is here to fix a bug that could cause the kernel to panic when video memory was full, a bug that prevented displays from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink, and a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker.

The NVIDIA 535.98 graphics driver is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and ARM64 Linux systems, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems. The binaries offered by NVIDIA need to be manually installed.

Those of you who have the NVIDIA graphics drivers installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions should update to the new version from there instead of manually installing using the NVIDIA installer.

Developing story…

