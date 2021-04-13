OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Promises Linux Kernel 5.11, Official AMD Vulkan Driver

The OpenMandriva Lx devs unveiled today their plans for releasing a new update in the 4.x series of their RPM-based fork of the Mandriva Linux distribution, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3.

While they continue to work hard on the next major OpenMandriva Lx release, version 5.0, the development team saw an opportunity to release a new update for the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series, which arrived in mid-June 2019, due to the multitude of package updates and recent GNU/Linux technologies published lately.

As such, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 is now taking shape as the third installment in the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series, shipping with the latest Linux 5.11 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, as well as the systemd 248 init system, FFmpeg 4.4 multimedia framework, Mesa 21.0 graphics stack, and LLVM/Clang 12 system compiler.

“We’ve updated our main toolchain to LLVM 12, and rebuilt the entire system with the new compiler. This should result in a little performance improvement,” said the devs in an announcement.

Also included in the upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 release will be the official AMD Vulkan driver, AMDVLK 2021.Q2.1, as an alternative to the RADV Vulkan driver. Both drivers can co-exist in the same system and users can take advantage of them for improved performance and stability in various Linux games.

The upcoming KDE Gear 21.04 open-source software suite will be included as well in OpenMandriva Lx 4.3, which also promises to ship with various up to date software, including the OBS-Studio 27.0.0 recording and streaming app with Wayland support, as well as Blender 2.92, GIMP 2.10.24, Mozilla Firefox 87, and Steam 1.0.0.69.

At the moment of writing, there’s no release date planned for OpenMandriva Lx 4.3, but rest assured that you’ll be the first to know when the final version hits the streets. Until then, I’m waiting for the beta version to get an early taste of the new GNU/Linux technologies!

