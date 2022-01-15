openSUSE Leap 15.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.3

The openSUSE Project announced the end of life (EOL) of their openSUSE Leap 15.2 release, urging users to upgrade their installations to the latest openSUSE Leap release.

Released on July 2nd, 2020, openSUSE Leap 15.2 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack (SP) 2 sources and powered by the Linux 5.3 kernel. It introduced several exciting new features and improvements, such as new Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning tools like Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, Grafana, and Prometheus.

It also introduced a real-time Linux kernel that manages the timing of microprocessors to ensure the maximum efficiency of time-critical events, new container technologies like Kubernetes, CRI, and Cilium, which ensure efficient shipping and deploying of containerized applications, and improvements to the YaST configuration tool.

However, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is supported for only 18 months, which means that it has now reached end of life, no longer receiving software and security updates as of January 4th, 2022. This means that existing openSUSE Leap 15.2 installations will soon become vulnerable to attacks.

“Those who continue to use EOL versions will be exposed to vulnerabilities because these discontinued versions no longer receive security and maintenance updates. This is why users need to upgrade to the newer minor release,” reads the announcement.

The openSUSE Project urges all users to upgrade their installations to the newest release in the Leap series, openSUSE Leap 15.3, which is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 (SP3) and comes with support for the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, sound support for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400 SBCs, and many other updates.

To upgrade your openSUSE Leap 15.2 installations to openSUSE Leap 15.3, you can follow the instructions provided by the openSUSE Project here or download the openSUSE Leap 15.3 installation images and perform a fresh install. openSUSE Leap 15.3 will be supported until the end of December 2022.

Image credits: openSUSE (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 48 mins ago