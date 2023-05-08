Parrot OS 5.3 Ethical Hacking Distro Is Here with Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

Parrot Security announced today the release and general availability for download of Parrot OS 5.3, the latest stable version of this Debian-based, security-focused distribution for ethical hackers and penetration testers.

Parrot OS 5.3 is the third installment in the Parrot OS 5 “Electro Ara” series, coming two and a half months after Parrot OS 5.2. The biggest change in this release is the implementation of a newer kernel, namely the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS series as a hefty upgrade from the Linux 6.0 kernel series used in the previous release.

As you can imagine, this means that you should now be able to install Parrot OS on hardware where it wasn’t possible to do so before, mostly due to missing drivers. This is also good news for existing systems, which will get a well-deserved performance boost.

Parrot OS 5.3 also brings ready-to-use virtual machine appliances for 64-bit (amd64) and AArch64 (arm64) architectures. The 64-bit appliances are available in the OVA format for VirtualBox and VMWare virtualization software, while the ARM 64-bit appliance is available for the UTM app (Apple Silicon), which uses the popular QEMU machine emulator software.

The devs have not yet shared a blog post about other new features or improvements implemented in the Parrot OS 5.3 release, but rest assured that the new ISOs are packed with all the latest updates and security fixes for an extra layer of security and performance.

This new release still uses the MATE 1.24.1 desktop environment by default for the flagship Parrot Security Edition and it’s based under the hood on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Parrot 5.3 is available for download right now from the official website in several editions for different needs and architectures, including Parrot Security Edition, Parrot Home Edition, Hack The Box Edition, Architect Edition, Raspberry Pi Edition, as well as several Cloud Editions.

