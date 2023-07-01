Peppermint OS Is Now Based on Debian 12, Here’s What’s New

The Peppermint OS team announced today the general availability for download of new ISO images based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

Apart from including the updated packages from Debian 12, the new Peppermint OS release comes with various improvements and refreshed artwork, including updated branding, a new theme for the Plymouth boot splash screen, as well as new Marawaita themes and Tela icons.

On top of that, the Welcome screen and Peppermint Hub have been updated to remove or add new features based on user feedback, Kumo received a simplified GUI and it now uses the Lua programming language, and the neofetch was adjusted to use the basic output without a logo.

The Debian 12-based Peppermint OS release also comes with an updated Calamares graphical installer so that it won’t download and install packages during the installation as it took too long for the installation to complete. Also, the Peppermint documentation was updated.

Existing Peppermint OS users will be able to upgrade their current installations based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” to the new version based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”, using Debian’s upgrade process, which involves changing the repositories to point to the Bookworm ones.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to use the Peppermint OS upgrade tool, which will also update the Peppermint tools. However, this tool is still in the works at the moment of writing and there’s no date set for a release.

Until then, if you want to install Peppermint OS on your personal computers, you can download the new ISO images for either 64-bit or 32-bit systems right now from the official website or by using the direct download links below.

Peppermint OS also offers Devuan-based ISO images that do not include the systemd init system. However, these are still based on the older Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and it will take a bit longer for the team to rebase them on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.

Peppermint OS aims to offer the Linux community a lightweight distribution for everyday use featuring the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default.

Last updated 27 mins ago