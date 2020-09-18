PinePhone Manjaro Edition Pre-Orders Go Live

PINE64 has kicked off the pre-orders for the latest PinePhone community edition, which is branded with the logo of the Manjaro Linux distribution and powered by Manjaro Linux ARM.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is here, you can now pre-order the PinePhone Manjaro Edition Linux phone from PINE64’s online store for as low as $149 USD for the 2GB RAM model or $199 USD for the so-called Convergence Package variant, which comes with 3GB RAM and a USB-C dock to turn the phone into a PC when connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

The PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition was announced last month. It comes pre-installed with Manjaro Linux ARM, which is based on the Arch Linux ARM operating system. Three variants of Manjaro Linux ARM for PinePhone are available for you to try with UBports’ Lomiri, Purism’s Phosh or KDE’s Plasma Mobile, which you can download from here.

For some general technical specs before you purchase the device, the PinePhone Manjaro Edition features a 5.95-inch HD (1440×720 pixels resolution) IPS display with 16M colors and 18:9 aspect ratio, an Allwinner A64 64-bit Quad-Core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53 CPU and MALI-400MP2 GPU, 16GB eMMC internal storage, 5MP 1/4″ main camera with LED Flash, and 2MP f/2.8 1/5″ selfie camera.

It also features worldwide LTE support, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, ambient light, and magnetometer (compass) sensors, micro SD Card support to extend the storage to up to 2TB, a USB Type-C port for charging (with DisplayPort output), a 3.5mm audio jack with mic, as well as a Li-Po 2750-3000 mAh battery.

It’s also important to mention here that the PinePhone has hardware switches for the camera, microphone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE/GPS. The PinePhone Manjaro Edition comes with a 30-day warranty and has an estimated dispatch date of early November 2020.

As usual, when buying a PinePhone Linux phone, please keep in mind that you’re also helping the Manjaro team to continue the development of their Arch Linux-based distro for desktop and mobile as PINE64 will donate $10 USD for each PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition sold to the Manjaro Linux team.

Will you buy it?!

