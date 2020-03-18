Purism Unveils Librem Mini, Its First Linux-Powered Mini PC

Purism, the maker of the Linux-powered Librem laptops and Librem 5 smartphone, announced today Librem Mini, its first-ever mini computer to compete with established products like Linux Mint’s MintBox or Apple’s Mac Mini.

Built with the same security and privacy standards Purism is known for, the Librem Mini promises a smaller and versatile alternative to a desktop computer, but you can also use it as a set-top TV box or powerful home server.

Featuring a beautiful and modern design, the device uses Purism’s PureBoot secured boot process, PureOS Linux-based operating system, Heads secure BIOS replacement, and support for the Librem Key security key to detect, disable and prevent device tampering.

“It’s a desktop for your home or office, a media center for your entertainment, or an expandable home server for your files and applications,” said Purism. “Like our other products the Librem Mini will feature state of the art privacy and security with PureOS, PureBoot and Librem Key support.”

Technical specifications of Librem Mini

Under the hood, Librem Mini is powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake) processor with Intel UHD 620 graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, as well as 6GB/s SATA III SSD or HDD and M.2 SSD (SATA III/NVMe x4) storage.

Connectivity wise, the device features Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports capable of delivering 4K 60fps video playback, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Type-C 3.1 port, optional Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4/5.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 4.0, and 3.5mm AudioJack with mic-in and headphone out.

The Librem Mini is available for pre-order today starting at $699 USD from the official website. This price is for the base (lowest) configuration, which consists of 8GB RAM and 250GB SSD. Those who pre-order the device today will get it one month after Purism reaches its pre-order goal of $50.000 USD.









