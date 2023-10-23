qBittorrent 4.6 Released with Initial I2P Support, Torrent Tags Editing, and More

qBittorrent 4.6 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client written in Qt and available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

This release also implements a new dialog for editing torrent tags, adds new options to adjust the behavior of merging trackers to an existing torrent, adds a new option to stop seeding a torrent when it’s been inactive, adds a new option to hide zero status filters automatically, and introduces a UI editor for the default theme.

Furthermore, qBittorrent 4.6 comes with a new button to allow you to copy library versions to the clipboard, adds a shortcut for the “Ban peer permanently” function, expands the scope of the “Proxy hostname lookup” option, and revamps the “Watched folder options” and “Automated RSS downloader” dialogs.

Various UI theming improvements are also present in this update, along with the ability to use third-party icons in dark mode, support for filtering the torrent list by save path, the ability to add new torrents to the queue top, support for using a proxy per subsystem, as well as the ability to disable the confirmation of Pause/Resume All.

qBittorrent 4.6 also exposes the “socket send/receive buffer size” options, as well as both the “max torrent file size” and “bdecode limits” settings, shows filtered port numbers in the logs, and adds an alternative keyboard shortcut (CTRL+E) for CTRL+F.

The WebUI has been updated as well in this major release with filelog settings, renaming of multiple files, improved sync API performance, a new “Add to top of queue” option, subcategories, a new “Add Tags” field for RSS rules, a log viewer, the ability to preserve network interfaces when there’s no connection, and more.

“WebUI users YOU MUST change the default WebUI credentials (aka “adminadmin”) when exposing the WebUI to the Internet. There are reports that this is possibly exploited in the wild. This will be remedied in a follow-up release where the default credentials will be disabled and a credentials change will be forced,” warn the devs.

Numerous code improvements, refactorings, and bug fixes are also present in qBittorrent 4.6, which is available for download as a universal AppImage binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything from the official website.

For more details about the changes implemented in this release, check out the release notes.

