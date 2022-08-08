Rescuezilla 2.4 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Arrives Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Rescuezilla maintainer Shasheen Ediriweera released today Rescuezilla 2.4 as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution that uses the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.

Rescuezilla 2.4 is here more than seven months after Rescuezilla 2.3 and it has a brand-new base derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to provide users with the best possible hardware support. The previous release was based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), which reached end of life in July 2022.

Apart from being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Rescuezilla 2.4 also comes with several new features, including the ability to compress images using the bzip2 algorithm and the ability to set a custom SSH port.

This release ships with the latest version of the partclone open-source partition clone and restore tool, version 0.3.20, which was built from sources instead of just using the Ubuntu package to fix the “unsupported feature” error for users of compressed Btrfs filesystems, such as Fedora Linux 33 Workstation and newer.

The old partclone 0.2.43 package was removed from this release to maximize legacy compatibility with the Redo Backup backup and disaster recovery software.

On top of that, Rescuezilla 2.4 moves the post-completion action to the in-progress page, adds DEB packages for the Mozilla Firefox web browser from the Mozilla Team PPA repository instead of using Ubuntu’s Snap package, which is incompatible with Rescuezilla’s build scripts, and improves handling of reboots on EFI systems.

Of course, several language translations have been updated, including Arabic, Catalan, Czech, Hungarian, and Slovak. For more details about this release, check out the changelog on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the live ISO image.

Rescuezilla 2.4 is fully compatible with the industry-standard Clonezilla tool and works with images created by Clonezilla, Rescuezilla, Redo Rescue, Redo Backup and Recovery, Foxclone, FOG Project, FSArchiver, Apart GTK, and every virtual machine image format supported by the qemu-nbd utility.

Last updated 56 mins ago