Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now

The Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release has reached end-of-life on July 14th, 2022, and users are urged to upgrade their installations to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release.

Released on October 14th, 2021, Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) was the first Ubuntu release to feature the complete GNOME 40 desktop environment with GNOME 40 apps, the Mozilla Firefox web browser as a Snap package by default, and support for the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on the Wayland session.

As of today, July 14th, 2022, Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats if you do not upgrade to a newer release, in this case Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS arrived earlier this year on April 21st, 2022, and you can use my tutorial on how to upgrade from Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS if you want to stay safe and also enjoy the many new features Canonical introduced in the Jammy Jellyfish series, which is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release maintained for at least 5 years.

As expected, the end of life also applies to the rest of the official Ubuntu flavors, including Ubuntu Server 21.10, Kubuntu 21.10, Xubuntu 21.10, Lubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu Studio 21.10, Ubuntu Budgie 21.10, Ubuntu MATE 21.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.10.

In the meanwhile, Canonical is working on the next Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) which is slated for release on October 20th, 2022. However, just like Ubuntu 21.10, the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 release will be supported for only nine months, so it is highly recommended that you stick to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a few more years until Canonical releases the next Ubuntu LTS series, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Last updated 27 mins ago