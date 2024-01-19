SparkyLinux Kicks Off 2024 with MLVWM Macintosh-Like WM and Calamares 3.3

The SparkyLinux devs are kicking off 2024 with a new ISO snapshot of their Debian-based distribution derived from the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

Powered by the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, SparkyLinux 2024.01 is the first update of the SparkyLinux Rolling series in 2024 adding all the package updates from the Debian Testing (Debian Trixie) and SparkyLinux Testing repositories as of January 17th, 2024.

One of the interesting features shipping with the SparkyLinux 2024.01 release is support for the MLVWM X11 window manager, a Macintosh-like Virtual Window Manager that offers users a classic MacOS desktop experience. Users will be able to install SparkyLinux with MLVWM using the command-line installer.

In addition to supporting the MLVWM window manager, the SparkyLinux CLI installer now also supports more web browsers, including SRWare Iron, LibreWolf, Midori, Min, Mullvad, Opera, Slimjet, and ungoogled-chromium.

Moreover, the SparkyLinux CLI installer now offers users progress output when copying files to a disk drive. On the other hand, the devs removed the ability to install SparkyLinux with the Btrfs file system on BIOS machines and the ability to install SparkyLinux with the XFS file system using the CLI installer.

Of course, you’ll still be able to install SparkyLinux with the XFS file system using the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to the latest Calamares 3.3.1 release in the SparkyLinux 2024.01 snapshot.

Keeping up with the times, this is also the first SparkyLinux Rolling update to ship with the PipeWire audio server installed by default instead of PulseAudio. Of course, the latest Pipewire 1.0.1 release is available in this ISO snapshot.

SparkyLinux 2024.01 is available for download right now from the official website as MinimalCLI, MinimalGUI (featuring Openbox 3.6.1-11), KDE Plasma (featuring KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS), Xfce (featuring Xfce 4.18), LXQt (featuring LXQt 1.4.0), and MATE (featuring MATE 1.26) editions.

While the distro is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, you’ll also be able to install the latest Linux 6.7 kernel or the Linux 6.1.73 LTS and Linux 5.15.147 LTS kernels from the SparkyLinux repositories.

Image credits: MLVWM

Last updated 1 hour ago