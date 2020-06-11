Star Labs Now Offers elementary OS as an OS Choice for Its Linux Laptops

UK-based hardware manufacturer Star Labs revealed today on Twitter that it will now offer the elementary OS Linux distribution as an OS choice for all of its Linux laptops.

I talked about Star Labs before and how they are producing really good Linux laptops. And the good news I want to share with you today is that you can finally buy a Linux laptop from Star Labs that comes pre-installed with the elementary OS distribution for an out of the box experience.

If elementary OS is your favorite Linux distro, now you won’t have to go to all the trouble of installing it on your brand new laptop from Star Labs. The hardware manufacturer now lets you choose elementary OS as the default operating system when configuring and buying a new computer from them.

The recently announced Star LabTop Mk IV laptop is the first to ship with elementary OS. The slim and beautiful device promises up to a 67% performance increase with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710u processor, 16GB RAM, 13-inch ARC IPS display, improved trackpad, and up to 7 hours battery life.

“We are excited to team up with elementary and elementary OS is now available on our laptops. With the OS being light, clean, and visually stunning, the combination of elementary OS and the LabTop Mk IV creates the ultimate open source experience out of the box,” said Sean Rhodes, Technical Project Lead at Star Labs.

@elementary OS, now available pre-installed across our range! 🙌



elementary OS is the fast, open, and privacy-respecting replacement for Windows and macOS. Get free and pay-what-you-want apps on AppCenter, directly supporting indie open source developers. https://t.co/PRJ5UfG3mi — Star Labs (@starlabsltd) June 11, 2020

Besides elementary OS 5.1.5 “Hera,” Star Labs lets customers choose between the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa,” Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia,” Manjaro Linux 20.0 “Lysia,” and Zorin OS 15.2 Core or Ultimate editions as default, pre-installed GNU/Linux distribution for its Linux laptops.

elementary also announced today that that another OEM will be shipping elementary OS on their Linux computers, namely the Netherlands based Laptop with Linux.