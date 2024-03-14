System76 Refreshes Its Adder WS Linux Laptop with an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU

System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU and higher storage.

It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

The new version still features NVIDIA 40 Series graphics, but it’s now powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU with 36 MB cache, 24 total cores, up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

“The AI boom is here, but what comes next? Now, to further maximize performance, System76 is in the process of updating its laptop line with 14th Gen Intel CPUs. The upgrade has already brought higher clock speeds to the Bonobo WS graphics powerhouse and high-end Serval WS laptops,” said System76.

In addition to the new HX-Class 14th Gen Intel processor, the new Adder WS laptop also features higher storage of up to 12TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD across three drives. In addition, users can configure the new Adder WS laptop with up to a whopping 96GB DDR5 RAM.

Connectivity-wise, you get Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI port with HDCP, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4 over USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with Display Port 1.4 (Type C), a 2-in-1 3.5mm audio jack for headphone and microphone, as well as a dedicated microphone jack.

The new Adder WS laptop also features a 15.6-inch FullHD (1920×1080) matte finish display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 144 Hz refresh rate, a multitouch touchpad, a multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, a 1.0MP HD camera, a 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery pack 53.35Wh, and Kensington Lock.

The Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel ME (Management Engine) disabled by default, System76’s open firmware including Coreboot, EDK2, and System76 Firmware Apps, System76’s open source embedded controller firmware, and System76’s Ubuntu-baed Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS pre-installed or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

The price for the new Adder WS laptop starts from $1,749 USD for the basic configuration with the 14th Gen Intel Core 19-14900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 500GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. You can configure and buy yours right now from System76’s online store.

Image credits: System76 (featured image edited by Marius Nestor)

