Tails 4.6 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Support for U2F USB Security Keys

Tails, the amnesic incognito live system based on Debian GNU/Linux, has been updated to version 4.6, a new release that brings several new features and security fixes.

Tails 4.6 is a monthly update that comes about a month after the Tails 4.5 release, which introduced Secure Boot support. This time, Tails received support for Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) USB security keys.

This means that you can now use a U2F security key to authenticate in your Tails OS. U2F security keys enable and simplifies two-factor authentication (2FA) to make systems more secure.

This new Tails release also updates the list of applications in the Favorites pinned item to make it easier for newcomers to discover some of Tails’s core features.

For example, the Favorites applications submenu now contains items like Configure persistent volume , Tails documentation , WhisperBack Error Reporting , and Tails Installer . Also, the Terminal item has been removed from Favorites.

Another change in Tails 4.6 is the move from Anthy to Mozc for the Japanese input method, which can be enabled from the input methods applet in the system tray area.

As expected, Tails 4.6 ships with the latest Tor Browser 9.0.10 anonymous web browser, which is based on the recently released Mozilla Firefox 68.8 ESR web browser.

Various security vulnerabilities were patched as well in this release in packages like Git, Mozilla Thunderbird, Node.js, OpenLDAP, OpenSSL, ReportLab, and WebKitGTK.

Being based on Debian, this release also includes all the latest updates from the software repositories of Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

You can download Tails 4.6 right now from the official website as either an ISO image or a USB image. Existing users need only to run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command to keep their installations up-to-date.

The next major release, Tails 4.7, is currently scheduled for June 2nd, 2020. Future Tails releases will probably improve the upgrade process, add mobile messaging apps, enable support for blind users or even switch to Wayland.