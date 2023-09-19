TUXEDO Announces Nano Pro Gen12 Mini Linux PC Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U

TUXEDO Computers announced today the 12th generation (Gen12) of the Nano Pro mini PC with upgraded internals, improved connectivity, and more efficient computing.

Compared to the Nano Pro Gen11 announced in November 2021, the Nano Pro Gen12 mini-computer has more powerful and more efficient processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U (6 cores / 12 threads / 19 MB cache) or AMD Ryzen 7 7735U (8 cores / 16 threads / 20 MB cache).

While the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor includes an AMD Radeon 660M integrated graphics card with max clock rates of 1900 MHz and 6 GPU cores, the AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor comes with a more powerful graphics card, namely the AMD Radeon 680M with max clock rates of 2200 MHz and 12 GPU cores.

I should note the fact that the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U model has a 90W power supply, while the AMD Ryzen 7 7735U model comes with a 120W power supply.

The tiny PC can still be ordered with up to 64GB RAM, but the new model now supports DDR5 4800MHz memory modules. The same goes for the storage, which was bumped to up to 12TB as a combination of 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD and 8TB SATA III 2.5″ SSD.

The good news for die-hard AMD fans is that Nano Pro Gen12 offers an AMD Mediatek Wi-Fi 6E tri-band (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz) 802.11ax wireless chip with dual-mode Bluetooth 5.2 support integrated. So you’re getting an all-AMD computer!

However, TUXEDO Computers mentioned the fact that the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless can still be an option and that the AMD Mediatek Wi-Fi 6E chip will be offered as an alternative when supply shortages occur. At the moment of writing, the AMD Mediatek Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip is the only option available!

Connectivity-wise, Nano Pro Gen12 features two USB-C 4 ports with DisplayPort 1.4a support, one DisplayPort 1.4a port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Gigabit LAN port, a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and a 2-in-1 3.5mm audio jack (headphone + microphone).

The Nano Pro Gen12 supports connecting up to 4 external displays at the same time with resolutions of up to 7680×4320 (8K) @ 60 Hz when using the single HDMI 2.1a port and up to 4096×2160 (4K) @ 60 Hz when using the three DisplayPort 1.4a ports.

You can configure and buy the Nano Pro Gen12 mini-computer, which comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS, right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for 849 EUR (~$910 USD) for the basic configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 8GB RAM, and 500GB SSD storage.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 48 mins ago